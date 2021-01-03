Book festival sees rise in footfall

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ongoing book festival at Bishop Azaraiah School ground in Vijayawada has been evoking good response from the book lovers. “Now-a-days, everything is available online. But still many people are showing interest in buying books.

The sheer joy of going around stalls to find different genres of books is what brings me to such festivals. Also, we often end up coming across many good books, we have not heard of in the book festivals,” said K Pallavi, a customer.

The parents are also happy as different quiz competitions are being organised for the children. “We are still worried to bring our children out of homes. However, as there is no contact with anyone in these quiz competitions, I brought my son and daughter here.

It’s a good and fun way of learning new things,” said Lakshmi Reddy, a parent. Meanwhile, the number of publishers increased from 10 to 15 on the second day of the festival on Saturday.