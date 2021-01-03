Primary health centres to run 24x7 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To facilitate better and round-the-clock treatment in all remote parts of the State, the government has decided to keep open all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) for 24 hours everyday, from next week. As of now, all the PHCs close by 6 pm.

Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare Katamneni Bhaskar said, “ A total of 9,700 personnel for various designations — from doctors to ward boys and sanitation staff — have been recruited. The recruitment process was conducted in the past few months across the state.”

While, so far, the PHCs only provided first aid treatments, six advanced types of medical services such as ENT, gynecology, dental, ophthalmology, mental health and geriatrics will also be provided from the upcoming financial year. One day of the week will be dedicated to each of these six specialties.

“While a few new professionals have been recruited to provide these advanced services at a few PHCs, in some cases, the specialists working at the district government general hospitals will visit the PHCs once a week,” Bhaskar said.

Going forward, the PHCs will also be equipped to conduct blood tests. Each PHC will now have at least one pharmacist, lab technician and staff nurse and will have two doctors instead of one. Out-patient (OP) services will be provided from 8 am to 4 pm everyday at the PHCs.

Health team inspects PHCs in Krishna district

State health and family welfare team members Dr Narendra Kumar and Vasudevaraj inspected the Primary Health Centres (PHC) at Edutumandi, Nagalayanka and Sorlagindi in Krishna district on Saturday. They observed the treatment given and the medical care facilities given to the patients. Dr Kumar said all PHCs should increase their standards of treatment. “The government is developing PHCs under Nadu-Nedu scheme and all PHCs should use this and develop the standards of treatment. For the upliftment of medical facilities, Central as well as State governments, are launching various schemes,” he added.