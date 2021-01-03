Recoveries outnumber new Covid-19 cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another 238 new cases in the last 24 hours, ending 9 am on Saturday, increased the Covid-19 tally in the State to 8,82,850. With another 279 patients discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has increased to 8,72,545. Three more new casualties increased the toll to 7,111 and the total number of active cases in the State stands at 3,194 cases only.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Saturday, 48,518 confirmatory tests including 6,806 Rapid Antigen tests were taken in the State in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests done in the State so far are 1,19,32,603. The highest number of 59 cases were reported in Chittoor district followed by 32 cases each in Guntur and Krishna districts in the last 24 hours.

A total of four districts reported less than 10 cases with Nellore and Srikakulam districts reporting the least number of cases (4) each in the last 24 hours. East Godavari district with a total 1,23,755 cases continues to top the list of overall cases followed by its neighbour West Godavari district with 93,893 cases. Chittoor district with 86,248 cases, Guntur with 74,830 cases and Anantapur district with 67,374 cases closely follow the leaders.

Out of 13 districts, eight districts reported more than 60,000 cases so far. Vizianagaram district with 41,035 cases continues to be the district with least number of over all cases. The least number of active cases were reported from Vizianagaram district (37), followed by Kurnool district (65), Srikakulam district (80). The highest number of active cases are in Krishna district (535), followed by Guntur district (506), Nellore district (460), and East Godavari district (372). Out of the three casualties reported, West Godavari district accounted for two deaths and Chittoor one.

Chittoor district with a total 842 deaths leads the table of fatalities followed by Krishna district with 666 deaths, Guntur district with 665, East Godavari with 636, Anantapur district with 597 and Prakasam district with 579 deaths. Vizianagaram district has the least number of deaths (238).

Vaccine dry run held in Visakhapatnam district

A dry run for administering Covid-19 vaccine was conducted at three hospitals in Visakhapatnam district. District Collector V Vinay Chand said the dry run was conducted at ENT Hospital, Pradhama Hospital and Regional Health Centre in Simhachalam. He said a dry run was conducted as per the vaccination protocol to ensure preparations are in place.

Chand said in the first phase health care workers, doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, Asha workers and ministerial staff will be prioritised for the vaccine. In the second phase frontline workers of police, revenue, municipal and sanitation staff will be given vaccination and in the third phase people above the age of 50 and people with co-morbidities will be covered.