Vijyawada Municipal Corporation rescues five destitutes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has appealed to people to dial 0866-2422400 if they find any shelterless person on roadside so that they could be shifted to the old age home at Ajit Singh Nagar here.

On Sunday, the civic chief’s wife Ch Manasa along with VMC officials visited Chitti Nagar, Mutyalampadu, Gandhi Nagar and other areas and found five destitutes.

The VMC health team conducted Covid-19, HIV and medical check-ups before shifting the shelterless persons to the old age home at Ajit Singh Nagar.

The civic body constructed the old age home with the support of VMC workers’ union.