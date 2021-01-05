Cultural events, games to replace cockfights during Sankranti in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first festival in the new year ‘Sankranti’ is just 10 days away and youngsters in villages abutting Vijayawada are getting ready for cockfights, gambling and other illegal activities. In order to divert the attention of youngsters and others from indulging in illegal activities such as organising cockfights, gambling and card games at the arenas, Krishna district police have chalked out a plan to contain such activities during the festival and replace them with recreational games and cultural events in order to uphold Sankranti festival and its tradition.

As part of the programme, police prepared a schedule where cultural programmes and sport activities will be organised in the identified problematic villages to divert the attention of youngsters from taking part in cockfights and gambling.

“We firmly believe that organising cultural programmes in villages will help us draw the attention of youngsters and students to games and cultural events rather than illegal activities such as gambling and cockfights during Sankranti festival,” SP M Ravindranath Babu told The New Indian Express. The problem is youngsters are not able to understand the true meaning of Sankranti festival and ways of celebrating it, he added.

Recently, Machilipatnam police organised volleyball and kabaddi games in Pothepalli village, and rangoli competition for girls and women. Some youngsters are also voluntarily coming forward to organise games and cultural events during Sankranti festival.

“Organising games will divert the attention of youngsters from indulging in illegal activities. We are getting a good response from the villagers. They are voluntarily taking oath promising us that they will not participate in gambling and cockfights,” Machilipatnam Rural CI Kondaiah said.

“We warned the youth with dire consequences if they indulge in illegal activities. Many youngsters lost their careers as they are addicted to vices. Similar programmes will be conducted in all identified villages across the district. With our flagship programme Parivarthana, we have successfully transformed and gave a new lease of life to more than 500 families in the district,” the SP said.