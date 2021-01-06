957 non-duty paid liquor bottles seized in Vijayawada
During vehicle checks, police intercepted a vehicle coming from Telangana and seized the NDPL liquor near Duggirala Old Railway Gate in G Konduru mandal.
Published: 06th January 2021 09:09 AM | Last Updated: 06th January 2021 09:09 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: G Kondur police on Tuesday arrested four persons and seized 957 non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) bottles worth Rs 2 lakh which was being illegally transported into the State from Telangana.
During vehicle checks, police intercepted a vehicle coming from Telangana and seized the NDPL liquor near Duggirala Old Railway Gate in G Konduru mandal.