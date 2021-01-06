Vijayawada District Collector 'won't spare cockfight organisers'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has warned of legal action against cockfight organisers during the Sankranti festival.

He was speaking at the district animal welfare committee meeting held at his camp office here on Tuesday.

Imtiaz said that organising cockfights is illegal and action will be taken against the violators as per the directions given by the High Court and guidelines issued by the state government.

Keeping this in view, steps should be taken by the mandal, village and divisional committees in preventing the cockfights across the district.

The Collector said that the divisional committee will have a revenue division officer (RDO), a DSP and Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry as members; the mandal committee will consist of a mandal revenue officer (MRO), a Sub-Inspector and a mandal level officer of Animal Husbandry and the village committee will have a village revenue officer (VRO), constable and Animal Husbandry department staffer as its members.

Joint Collectors K Madhavi Latha and K Mohan Kumar, Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu, Sub-Collector HM Dhyan Chand and other officials were present.