Vijayawada police step up security at places of worship

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of recent attacks on temples, the city police stepped up security at places of worship such as temples, mosques and churches to avoid any untoward incidents.

As part of security measures, Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu held a review meeting with all station house officers and directed them to enumerate and review the security measures being implemented at religious places.

He also instructed them to form ward-level committees and peace committees to protect their respective places of worship with the locals being its members.

In the meeting, the top cop sought committees to strengthen the security apparatus of these temples by installing CCTV cameras and appointing security guards.

​The Commissioner also asked the temple protection committees to conduct security audits at churches, mosques and temples regularly.

“The peace committees will be having at least 10 persons which includes police officers, local heads and representatives from different religious groups. The committee members will be given some tasks and they will be exercising some powers which helps in controlling untoward incidents,” the Commissioner said.

Sreenivasulu also noted that the security at religious places did increase by 60 per cent since the formation of the peace committees last year.

However, he expressed concern over lack of security apparatus like CCTV cameras and security guards at 1,131 temples in the city.

“We have suggested the committees to appoint volunteers as security guards at religious places,” Sreenivasulu explained.