STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada police step up security at places of worship

​The Commissioner also asked the temple protection committees to conduct security audits at churches, mosques and temples regularly. 

Published: 06th January 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

​The Commissioner also asked the temple protection committees to conduct security audits. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of recent attacks on temples, the city police stepped up security at places of worship such as temples, mosques and churches to avoid any untoward incidents.

As part of security measures, Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu held a review meeting with all station house officers and directed them to enumerate and review the security measures being implemented at religious places. 

He also instructed them to form ward-level committees and peace committees to protect their respective places of worship with the locals being its members. 

In the meeting, the top cop sought committees to strengthen the security apparatus of these temples by installing CCTV cameras and appointing security guards. 

​The Commissioner also asked the temple protection committees to conduct security audits at churches, mosques and temples regularly. 

“The peace committees will be having at least 10 persons which includes police officers, local heads and representatives from different religious groups. The committee members will be given some tasks and they will be exercising some powers which helps in controlling untoward incidents,” the Commissioner said. 

Sreenivasulu also noted that the security at religious places did increase by 60 per cent since the formation of the peace committees last year. 

However, he expressed concern over lack of security apparatus like CCTV cameras and security guards at 1,131 temples in the city. 

“We have suggested the committees to appoint volunteers as security guards at religious places,” Sreenivasulu explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bathini Sreenivasulu Vijayawada police
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp