Man refuses to perform funeral rites of mother in Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an inhuman act, a son refused to perform the last rites of his mother due to family disputes, in Machilipatnam on Wednesday.

The woman Raja Ratnam and her son Varaprasad had an argument over a property share earlier. She left Bontumilli to take shelter in her daughter’s house. The woman died in her daughter’s house and when Varaprasad’s sister brought her to Machilipatnam, he refused to perform the last rites. Later, Raja Ratnam’s son-in-law performed the last rites.

Meanwhile, expressing suspicion on his mother’s sudden demise, Varaprasad lodged a complaint with the Machilipatnam police, alleging that his sister and brother-in-law had killed her for property.