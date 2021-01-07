More number of autos likely to ply in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The transport department is contemplating removing restrictions and allow more number of auto-rickshaws to ply under Vijayawada city limits, for improving the last-mile connectivity for passengers. Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra wrote to Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu for his opinion and requested him to allow the traffic police for conducting a feasibility study for the proposal.

Purendra told TNIE that in 2002, the then State government issued a GO restricting the permits for auto-rickshaws to 8,600 to reduce air pollution and traffic in the city. After bifurcation, the number increased to 13,100 in 2015, after considering an appeal made by the public and local political representatives. Around 4,500 auto-rickshaws from suburban areas like Penamaluru, Kankipadu, Vuyyuru, Gannavaram and Kanuru were permitted to ply in the city after converting into CNG, he said. He added that a meeting will be conducted with auto-rickshaw unions over the matter for their suggestions.

Purendra said, “In the past few years, several auto-rickshaws from neighbouring mandals are arriving in the city for commercial purposes and also ferrying passengers. Sources said that over 25,000 auto-rickshaws are plying on city roads as against 13,100 permits. With this, it has become a herculean task for the department to restrict their movement. In this regard, a proposal has been submitted to District Collector A Md Imtiaz during a recent road safety committee meeting for removing restrictions on them.”

The DTC further said that at present, the city population stands at around 15 lakh and public residing in suburban areas like Nunna, Adavinekkalam, Ibrahimpatnam, Kondapalli, Tadepalli and Gannavaram are commuting to the city for employment and other purposes through auto rickshaws. So far, due to restrictions imposed by the department, auto drivers have availed permissions for the older vehicles by converting them into CNG as there are many filling stations in and around the city. “We have no right to prevent auto-rickshaws catering to the needs of public,” the DTC said.

Meanwhile, RTA’s proposal to remove restrictions on auto rickshaws in the city has evoked mixed response from the auto unions. “We also heard about the proposal, but cannot comment on it until and unless the transport department issues guidelines on the matter,” said Ruben of Vijayawada Auto Workers Union.