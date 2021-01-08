178 rooster knives seized, one arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police seized 178 rooster knives at a manufacturing unit at Chitturpu in Ghantasala mandal of Krishna district on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Avanigadda Deputy Superintendent of Police Mehaboob Basha conducted a surprise check at a manufacturing unit and took Ch Nagaraju, a native of Chitturpu village, into custody.

The police also seized the raw material used for manufacturing the rooster knives.

A case was registered against Nagaraju and investigation is on.