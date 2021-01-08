Four day handloom expo begins in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP) inaugurated the four-day handloom bazar in Vijayawada on Thursday.



The expo was organised to provide a platform for the weavers and artisans to sell their products.



CCAP executive member B Sujatha said the expo will be open for public till January 10 between 10 am and 9:30 pm at the PVP Mall.



Stone crafts from Durgi and Narasaraopeta and handloom products from Mangalagiri, Kalamkari and Venkatagiri are put up for sale.