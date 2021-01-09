Amendments to layout regularisation scheme kept in abeyance

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Almost a month after issuing an order relaxing certain clauses of layout regularisation scheme (LRS for independent plots), the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has kept the order in abeyance. MAUD secretary Y Srilakshmi issued an order (MS 2) to this effect on Friday.

On December 11, the state government had issued an order (MS 207) amending the Andhra Pradesh Regularisation of Unapproved Layouts and Plots Rules, 2020, for faster disposal of individual LRS applications and approval of in-principle layout patterns. The department said in spite of continuous efforts, persuasion, monitoring and issuing instructions from time to time, disposal of the in-principle layout patterns was not progressing as expected, due to which the processing of regularisation of individual plots is getting delayed. Around 25,876 applications were pending at the time for regularisation of plots received.

Hence, it amended the clauses and said applications for regularisation of individual plots shall be scrutinised irrespective of approval of the in-principle layout pattern. However, on Friday, the order was kept in abeyance without citing the reason.