Homeopathy mobile clinic inaugurated in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh Rajat Bhargava flagged off a mobile homeopathic clinic here on Friday. The vehicle will be sent to labour colonies, and that all can freely share their problems with the doctors and take medicines for free, he added.” He said the initiative taken up by Anant Diamonds was commendable as people are afraid to go to hospitals due to coronavirus.

Shastri Venkata Bhanuprakash, head of Anant Diamonds, said homeopathic treatment was chosen for the initiative as it has no side effects, and can even be effective to fight the novel coronavirus. “We provide free medicines to staff working in our organisation,” he added.