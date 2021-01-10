1 lakh relinquish Bhavani Deeksha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The five-day Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment concluded on a grand note at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri here on Saturday. Temple Sthanacharya Vishnubhotla Sivaprasad monitored the conduct of Purnahuti at yagasala near Sivalayam around 11 am which marked the conclusion of Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment.

Later, addressing the media, temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu said over one lakh Bhavani devotees relinquished the deeksha during the five days and 40,000 devotees are expected to visit the temple on Sunday and Monday.

He reminded that the temple administration has made elaborate arrangements at the Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam for the deeksha viramana in strict adherence to Covid-19 norms. The EO also exuded confidence that the temple development works under the proposed master plan will be completed in a year.