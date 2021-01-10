STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada: 1,000 kg ganja worth Rs 70 lakh seized, two held

During interrogation, the accused confessed that a Hyderabad-based Karthik made a deal to hand over ganja to another person in Maharashtra.

Task Force sleuths seize one tonne of ganja packed in 500 packets in Vijayawada on Saturday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major haul, sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) arrested two persons, who were transporting one tonne of ganja in a wood-laden mini-truck during a routine vehicle check at Ramavarappadu Ring Road Junction on Saturday. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth around Rs70 lakh. 

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr KV Srinivasa Rao said that they managed to arrest two persons while three others escaped in a car after sighting the CTF officials. The smugglers were heading towards Zaheerabad in Telangana from Visakhapatnam Agency. The contraband would further be transported to Mumbai, Pune and other areas in Maharashtra. 

Addressing the media, Srinivasa Rao said the two accused were identified as Battula Sainath (29) of Shapur Nagar and Kadiyam Venkataramana (50) of Medavaram in Telangana State. They were transporting ganja by stuffing them in 500 packets. To avoid police inspection, the accused hid the packets under the wooden logs.

Acting on a tip-off, the CTF officials along with Patamata police conducted a vehicle check and intercepted the truck. “We are trying to trace and arrest the kingpin,” Srinivasa Rao said. In another incident, Jaggayyapeta police took six persons into custody and seized 180 kg of ganja, packed in 80 packets, which were being transported in two cars at SM Pet Cross Road. 

During interrogation, the accused confessed that a Hyderabad-based Karthik made a deal to hand over ganja to another person in Maharashtra. “All the arrested are below 25 years of age. A case has been registered against the smugglers,” said Krishna district Additional SP Vakul Jindal.

