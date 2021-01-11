5K Run evokes Enthusiastic response

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City-based Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association (AWARA) organised a Clean- Green Run along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the lush green fields adjoining the River Krishna in Vijayawada on Sunday. NDRF officer Satish Kumar flagged off the event in which several NDRF personnel, college and school students participated. Speaking on the occasion, Satish Kumar appreciated AWARA for organising a marathon for children. He hailed the efforts of AWARA in helping several orphan children and those belonging to deprived sections.

Another officer Robin congratulated the 68 AWARA runners who have been selected in several government jobs. AWARA founder Dr Ajay Katragadda said that such small successes make a big difference in the lives of children. He suggested that NDRF competition be organised every year to boost the morale of athletes.