Two missing WG kids found dead in canal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bodies of two children, who went missing from their house since Saturday evening at Gayalagudem in West Godavari district were found floating in a canal on Sunday morning. According to Denduluru police, the two deceased Yaswanth (12) and Abhiram (10) are cousins and their parents are daily wage labourers working in a nearby factory. The kids’ parents said that both Yaswanth and Abhiram left home on their bicycle to play with their friends and didn’t return home.

When the search for their children in the neighbourhood proved futile, the boys’ parents lodged a complaint with police on Saturday night. Both Yaswanth’s father Suresh and Abhiram’s father Augustin live in a rented house. Based on a missing complaint, police registered a case and formed teams to trace the kids. When the police found the two bicycles near Venkannagat tu Cheruvu, they searched the premises and found the bodies of two children floating in the canal.