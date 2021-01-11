Veteran journalist Turlapaty Kutumba Rao passes away at 87 in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Veteran journalist, freedom fighter and noted orator Turlapaty Kutumba Rao passed away on Sunday midnight around 12:30 am following cardiac arrest. He was 87.

On Sunday at around 10.00 pm. he fell ill and was rushed to a private hospital, where he suffered cardiac arrest and passed away while undergoing treatment. In his more than seven decades of journalism career, the Padma Shri awardee has witnessed every important event that unfolded in the country, more so in Andhra Pradesh after independence.

Kutumba Rao was born on August 10, 1933 at Vijayawada to Sundara Ramanuja Rao and Seshamamba. He started his journalism career at the age of 14 and continued till the end. He served as personal secretary of first chief minister of Andhra state Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu.

He was author of several books including '18 mukyamanthrulatho na muchatlu' (My interaction with 18 chief ministers).

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed his grief over the demise of veteran journalist Turlapaty Kutumba Rao.

Recalling his association with the vetern scribe, the Vice President in his condolence message said during his recent visit to Swarna Bharat Trust near Vijayawada he had interacted with Turlapaty over several issues.

True tribute to him would be to follow the path of good he paved for the future generations, he said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the passing away of Turlapati Kutumba Rao, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

A prolific writer and good orator, the multi-faceted Kurumba Rao is a winner of numerous awards and his contribution to Telugu literature and journalism is rich, the Chief Minister said.

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu mourned the demise of Kutumba Rao and said with his passing away, the state has lost a multi-faceted expert.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and several others also mourned Kutumba Rao’s demise.