By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ACB slueths conducted a surprise check at the executive engineer’s office of Rural Water Supply (RWS) in Vijayawada on Monday.

ACB officials said they have been receiving complaints from the contractors about pending bills.

In this regard, they conducted checks and found that some officials are on leave. The sleuths also found several irregularities.

The officials said that they would submit a report to the ACB headquarters for further action.