Vijayawada's Pandit Nehru Bus Station witnesses nominal rush ahead of Sankranti

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time in the past few years, the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and railway station witnessed a nominal rush of passengers ahead of Sankranti festive season on Monday.

The Krishna region of APSRTC has started operating over 1,000 special buses to various destinations such as Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Narasapuram, Amalapuram and four Rayalaseema districts.

Thanks to Covid-19 pandemic, the occupancy ratio stood at around 60 per cent for longer destinations like Hyderabad. However, the occupancy ratio stood at around 70 per cent for the special services operated to north Andhra districts.

Officials said that several private employees are working from their respective home towns. Besides, public are preferring to travel in their own vehicles or hiring taxis and maxi cabs as the virus fear is still haunting them.

