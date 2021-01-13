Four injured in landslide on Vijayawada's Moghalrajpuram hill

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Panic gripped the residents of Moghalrajpuram for a while near Pushpa Hotel Centre on Tuesday evening, when a landslide occurred on a hill.

Sources said that the incident happened around 4 pm. Four persons residing down the hill suffered minor injuries, two houses were damaged completely and compound walls of two houses were damaged partially.

On receiving information, a team of officials from revenue, police, and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) reached the spot and took stock of the situation and evacuated residents in the vicinity of the hill. The civic officials said that they will chalk out an action plan to identify permanent solution for the problem after discussing with the officials concerned.