Goda Devi Kalyanam performed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Goda Kalyanam was performed in a traditional manner at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Dokiparru of Krishna district on Wednesday. The celestial wedding was performed to mark the conclusion of Dhanurmasam festivities by temple trustee PV Krishna Reddy and his wife Sudha Reddy.

Along with Krishna Reddy’s family members, a large number of villagers and people from surrounding villages also participated in the event.The wedding was performed in a mandap decorated with colourful flowers. Sudha Reddy’s sister Siva Kumar on the occasion donated a cow to the temple. Snapana Thirumanjanam and other rituals were also performed. Sri Venkateswara Kalyanam and Sri Rama Kalyanam will also be performed on the occasion of Sankranti at the temple.