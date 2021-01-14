Road safety awareness campaign from Jan 18

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an aim to reduce road accidents in Krishna district, the transport department has drafted a plan of action to be implemented as part of the National Road Safety Month beginning from January 18 to February 17.

Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra said that as many as 244 persons died in the road accidents in the last year, of which majority of deaths are due to overspeeding, helmetless driving and driving four-wheelers without wearing seat belts. Of the total 244 deaths, 155 (51-60 per cent) were reported on the national highway, 60 per cent deaths were reported among the drivers sans seat belts and helmetless driving accounted for 45 per cent deaths.

Disclosing the details of month-long road safety awareness campaign, the DTC said that digital district road safety calendar, road safety adovacy material and road safety champion awards will be given to the outstanding performance in the area of road safety on January 18. Virtual interactions with students on January 19 and 20, two-wheeler rallies (January 21), walkathon (January 22), interaction with driving learners at various driving schools (January 23), meeting on Abhayam Project (January 25), road safety audit of top 20 black spots on national and State highway (January 27 to February 1).

