Two men sexually assault woman

VIJAYAWADA: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men on the pretext of offering lift to her on their bike. The duo took the woman to a secluded place near Tempalli on Thursday night and sexually assaulted her.

The woman managed to escape from them and filed a complaint with the Atkur police. The woman, a daily wage labourer, was on her way to Tempalli from Balliparru on foot. She was stopped by two men — Srinivas (25) and Nagaraju (27) — of the same village, who sexually assaulted her on the pretext of offering lift to her on their bike.