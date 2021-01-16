Fervour, piety mark celestial wedding 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Srinivasa Kalyanam and Kodandarama Swamy Kalyanam were performed at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Dokiparru on Thursday and Friday. Temple trustee PP Reddy and his wife Rama along with their two daughters Megha and Manjari participated in the celestial weddings. Noted Tamil film actor Vishal also had darshan of the Lord at Dokiparru. On the occasion, a new diary and a calendar were released by temple trustee PV Krishna Reddy and his wife Sudha Reddy.