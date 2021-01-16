Kamadhenu puja held at Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams (SDMSD) conducted Kamadhenu puja atop Indrakeeladri on the occasion of Kanuma on Friday.The gopuja was simultaneously held at 2,679 temples across the State by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) as part of promoting Sanatana Hindu Dharma.

Speaking to the media, temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu said the gopuja will be conducted daily from now onwards and the devotees can also participate in the ritual.

The EO said that Chaturveda Homam will be performed at the temple from January 18 to 25. He also explained the importance of cow worship in the Hindu religion. He reiterated that they are taking all measures to ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees.

