One killed, six injured as truck hits car

VIJAYAWADA: A speeding truck created ruckus at Hanuman Junction on Friday after it hit a motorcycle and a car leaving one dead and injuring six others including a woman.According to Hanuman Junction police, the accident happened at 4 pm when the truck which was on the way to Gudivada from Nuzvid hit a motorcycle and came to a halt after hitting a car.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the truck driver was in an inebriated condition and failed to apply brakes at the signal. “The truck first hit the motorcycle and later the car. While a man driving the bike succumbed to injuries, his wife suffered a fracture on her leg. Five inmates of the car also suffered minor injuries,” the police said. A case has been registered against the driver and investigation is on.