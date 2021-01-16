One-year-old girl found abandoned

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A one-year-old girl was found abandoned at Koragantipalem in Mudinepalli mandal late Thursday night.The identity of the girl’s parents is yet to be ascertained and the child was handed over to Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officials after conducting medical tests. According to Mudinepalli police, the incident reportedly took place around 11 pm on Thursday when a passer-by heard the cries of the baby and informed the police and child welfare department.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the baby to government general hospital for medical check-up. “The child is healthy and was shifted to the child care run by ICDS. A missing case was registered and teams were formed to know the whereabouts of the girl’s parents. We are also verifying the CCTV footage in the surroundings to identify the parents,” the police said.