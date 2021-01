By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 40-year-old goldsmith working in a shop at Besant Road was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Saturday morning.

His body was found in a canal near a shop on Congress Office Road under Governorpet police station limits.

According to Governorpet SI Durga Devi, the deceased was identified as Alla Bagh, a native of Bihar.

“There were some injuries on his body,” the SI said.