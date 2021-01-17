STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishna APSRTC nets Rs 2 crore during Sankranti

Published: 17th January 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 09:29 AM

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Krishna region earned a revenue of Rs 2 crore by running 843 special buses from January 8 to 14.

The buses were operated to Hyderabad and from there to various destinations across the State, to provide a hassle-free journey during Sankranti festival.

In a press release issued here, APSRTC Krishna Regional Manager G Nagendra Prasad said that of the total, 97 special buses operated from Hyderabad to Vijayawada and from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Kakinada and other cities. 

The occupancy ratio (OR) stood at 81 per cent during the festive season. “In the return journey, after Sankranti vacation, we have planned to operate 300 special buses for three days starting Saturday between Vijayawada and Hyderabad, Chennai and Visakhapatnam,” he informed. 

Special buses will also be operated to Hyderabad, Chennai and Visakhapatnam from Jaggayyapeta, Nuzvid, Tiruvuru, Avanigadda, Gudivada and Machilipatnam. He called upon the passengers to make use of the opportunity to reach their destinations. 

Passengers can book their tickets in advance from all APSRTC authorised agents and the fare could be paid through POS machines available with the agents. Tickets can be booked online at www.apsrtconline.in, Prasad added.

