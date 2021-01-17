Narsapur-Secunderabad special trains to clear festive rush

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) will run two one-way special trains from Narsapur and Anakapalle to Secunderabad to clear extra rush of passengers on Sunday.

These special train will be fully reserved services. The Narsapur-Secunderabad special train will depart Narsapur at 5:35 pm and will arrive at Secunderabad at 4:10 am the next day.

En route, the train will halt at Bhimavaram Junction, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Piduguralla, Miryalguda and Nalgonda.

Similarly, Anakapalle-Secunderabad special train will depart Anakapalle at 8:50 pm and will arrive at Secunderabad at 8:50 am the next day.

En route, the train will stop at Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam and Kazipet.