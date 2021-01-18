STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
936 arrested for illegal activities in Vijayawada during Sankranti

Vijayawada police filed 397 cases against 936 persons for organising gambling, cockfights and other illegal activities during the three-day Sankranti festivities.

In the previous year, the number of cases filed under the AP Gaming Act stood at 73, this year only 23 cases were registered. 

By Express News Service

According to police data, as many as 344 bind over cases were registered as part of preventive measures, 23 cases were registered for organising gambling and 30 cases for holding cockfights during the festival.

The data shows a decline in the number of cases registered pertaining to illegal activities as only 344 cases were filed under Section 110 of CrPC and 578 persons were taken into preventive custody this year compared to 475 cases and 806 persons were arrested in the previous year.

Similarly, there is a significant decrease in the number of cases pertaining to gambling. In the previous year, the number of cases filed under the AP Gaming Act stood at 73, this year only 23 cases were registered. 

“As many as 223 persons were arrested for organising games such as gundata, poker, three cards and Lopala Bayata and Rs 12.05 lakh cash was seized from them. Also, 30 cases were filed under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960,” said Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu.

