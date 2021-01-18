STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CTF sleuths seize cigarettes worth Rs 52 lakh in Vijayawada

According to the CTF officials, Brahma Reddy has been working as a driver in a transport company SR Logistics South India Group at the Iron Yard for the past one year.

Published: 18th January 2021 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Cigarette

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) on Sunday arrested one person and seized foreign cigarettes worth Rs 52.8 lakh from him. Acting on a tip-off, the CTF sleuths conducted a vehicle check and found one Duddugunta Brahma Reddy transporting foreign cigarettes in his goods auto. 

According to the CTF officials, Brahma Reddy has been working as a driver in a transport company SR Logistics South India Group at the Iron Yard for the past one year. He was transporting the stock to Guntur to hand it over to Hari Prasad.

On January 1, the CTF officials raided the same logistics company and arrested Kiran Kumar and Hari Prasad for illegally procuring foreign cigarettes without paying taxes to the government and supplying them to pan shop owners in Krishna and Guntur districts.
 

TAGS
Vijayawada Cigarette
