Install caution boards to prevent road mishaps: District Collector A Md Imtiaz

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to come up with an action plan to prevent road accidents near Gurazada village on the NH stretch leading to Machilipatnam.

The Collector accompanied by NHAI project director DV Narayana conducted a ground-level inspection on the NH stretch on Sunday. After inspecting the stretch, Imtiaz stated that they didn’t find any caution and sign boards between Vuyyuru and Tadanki leading to Gurazada. He expressed concern over the death of seven persons in road accidents on this stretch in a span of one month.

A section of the villagers also complained to Imtiaz that several students passing through the stretch are involved in the road accidents and sought construction of an alternative bridge. Responding to their plea, the Collector directed the NHAI officials to install caution and signboards near the stretch on a war footing.