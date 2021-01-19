Eight-day Chaturveda Havanam begins

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chaturveda Havanam, an eight-day ritual, began on a grand note at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri here on Monday. Vedic scholars started the festivities with a procession of idols of Goddess Durga. The holy ritual was performed at the newly-constructed yagashala with an idol of Lord Maha Ganapati.

Temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu and temple trust board chairman Paila Sominaidu along with their family members attended the ritual where temple Sthanacharya Vishnubotla Shivaprasada Sharma, chief priest Lingambotla Durga Prasad and Vedic committee members performed the rituals as per Agama Shastra.

Hampi seer Virupaksha Swamy was invited as the chief guest at the ritual. “For the welfare of people and to seek divine blessings of the presiding deity, Chaturveda Havanam is being performed,” said Vishnubotla Shivaprasada Sharma.

Kanaka Durga temple hundi nets Rs 1.36 crore

Vijayawada: Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri here earned an income of `1.36 crore through hundi collections in the last 16 days. The temple officials under the supervision of EO MV Suresh Babu and chairman Paila Sominaidu counted the hundi collections. “A total of 160 grams of gold and 6 kg of silver were also offered by the devotees. Counting will also be held on Tuesday to count offerings in 10 other hundis,” the EO said.