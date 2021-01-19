Narasaraopet MP inaugurates Saksham 2021

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu inaugurated Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav) 2021 at HPCL, Tadepalli campus on Monday. The theme of this year is green and clean energy.

The campaign is being organised by Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India to sensitise the masses about conservation and efficient use of petroleum products which will lead towards better health and environment.

The campaign which began on January 16, will conclude on February 15.