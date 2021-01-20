STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Irrigation official Rayana Srinivasa Rao caught taking bribe

The accused was identified as Rayana Srinivasa Rao, a deputy executive engineer of River Conservancy sub-division, Krishna Central Division. 

police, bribe

The ACB sleuths recovered money and registered a case against the tainted official under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught an irrigation official red-handed while he was taking a bribe from a complainant at his office near PWD Grounds here on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Rayana Srinivasa Rao, a deputy executive engineer of River Conservancy sub-division, Krishna Central Division. 

He allegedly demanded a bribe from the complaint Bhattu Vijaya Sagar for issuing a permission for de-casting of sand in the land taken on lease by him at Gajullanka village in Kolluru mandal of Guntur district. 

According to a release from the ACB, Srinivasa Rao was asked to forward the clearance letter to the executive engineer of Krishna Central Division which would then reach the assistant director of mines and geology in Guntur. In order to do official favour, Rao demanded the amount from Vijaya Sagar on January 18. Following which, Vijaya Sagar approached the ACB officials who then laid a trap the next day at 10:30 am. 

The ACB sleuths recovered money and registered a case against the tainted official under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and was produced before the Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases in Vijayawada.

