South Central Railway sets up sanitization kiosk at Vijayawada railway station
VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) on Wednesday set up a UV sanitization and baggage wrapping services kiosk at Vijayawada railway station to help protect passengers from infection of Covid-19. Explaining the functioning of the kiosk, he said that the UV sanitizer facilitates 360-degree sanitisation of luggage with the help of UV rays.