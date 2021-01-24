Flight diverted to Hyderabad due to low visibility in Vijayawada International Airport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thick fog that enveloped the Vijayawada International Airport near Gannavaram on Saturday morning forced the authorities to divert a New Delhi flight to Hyderabad. The airport officials said an Indigo aircraft from New Delhi to Vijayawada was diverted to Hyderabad due to low visibility.

Since a week, the flight operations at the terminal have been getting interrupted due to poor weather conditions in and around Gannavaram. Some of the flights were even diverted to Bengaluru. The situation may continue for a few more days until the severity of fog reduces, the officials said.