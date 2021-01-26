26 Vignan’s engg students get jobs in CNC Unitech during  campus placements

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 26 Mechanical Engineering final-year students of VFSTR were offered paidinternships cum placements in CNC Unitech Pvt. Limited, a start-up firm dealing with product development of Indigenous CNC routers, 3D printers, scanners, plasma and laser cutters, during a placement drive conducted last week. All deans and faculty members complimented the students for their achievement and conveyed best wishes for their future endeavours.

Vigan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research (VFSTR) chairperson Dr L Rathaiah, Vice-Chancellor Dr MYS Prasad, Registrar Cmde Dr MS Raghunathan and HoD Mechanical Engineering Dr LS Raju informed that till date 85 per cent of students were offered paid internships cum placements.

Some more companies are awaiting to conduct placement drives next month. We are hoping for 100 per cent paid internships cum placements. Dean Dr D Vijayakrishna, Dean, IQAC, Dr M Ramakrishna, Dean, Academics, Dr A Vijaya Ramu and other faculty members also participated.