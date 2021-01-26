Republic Day: Police impose traffic diversions in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to avoid inconvenience to commuters due to Republic Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium on Bandar Road, the city police have imposed certain traffic restrictions in the city on Tuesday (January 26) from 7 am to 10:30 am.Elaborate security measures has been taken where Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and other VIPs attending as chief guests for the Republic Day celebrations.

Commissioner of Police Bathini Sreenivasulu, Special Forces DIG S Bagchi and other officials inspected the trail run of tableaus and forces parade. In a press release on Monday, Vijayawada city traffic police informed that the traffic coming Police Control Room (PCR) Junction and proceeding towards Benz Circle will be diverted at DCP Bungalow, State Geust House, Pushpa Hotel, Siddhartha Junction, Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road to Benz Circle traffic signal.

Similarly, vehicles will be diverted through Krishna Lanka highway to reach Benz Circle. Traffic towards Bandar Road will be allowed through Skew Bridge and Pandit Nehru Bus Stand, police said.Meanwhile, APSRTC buses plying on Bandar Road will be diverted via Five Road and Eluru Road. The police have divided the guests attending the parade into various classes AA, A1, A2, A3, B1 and B2 and separate car parking lots arranged for them at Bishop Azaraiah School, City Armed Reserve police grounds and other places.