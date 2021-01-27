Electrical department of South Central Railway's Vijayawada Division lifts tennis cup

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Electrical department of Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) lifted the DRM Cup by defeating Team Commercial. The tourney was conducted to commemorate the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at Railway Mini Stadium on Tuesday.

As per SCR, five double teams representing various departments of Vijayawada division took part. A total of 10 league matches were held to declare the winners. In the finals KS Kumar and M Nageswara Rao (Electrical General Services) defeated K Rajendra Prasad, Divisional Commercial Manager and S Satyanarayana Reddy, retired CTI, Vijayawada 7-5. A Srinivasulu and Karimullah (Electric Loco Shed) secured third place, while SD Janardhan was adjudged as the best player of the tournament.