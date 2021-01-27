Woman ends life due to dowry harassment in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging dowry harasment, a 22-year-old woman committed suicide at her residence in Kuchipudi Agraharam village of Movva mandal on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Durga Naga Sucharita and hade given birth to a baby girl last August.

As per the police, the incident occurred on Monday night when the deceased Sucharita came to her in-laws house along with the recently born child. Sucharita got married to one Naga Narendra Sharma in 2018.

Sucharita's parents alleged that husband and his parents made demands for more dowry and when they did not get the said amount, they started harassing the deceased, which forced her to take extreme step. "A case has been filed against the husband and his family under Section 498 A of the IPC. Probe is on," the police said.