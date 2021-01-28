DGP appears in Andhra Pradesh HC in contempt case; police to file counter  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has asked the state police to file a counter as to why it failed to implement the court orders with regard to including the name of a police official in the panel for promotions.

The court was dealing with a contempt petition filed by a petitioner stating that the High Court orders to include the name of a sub inspector of police U Rama Rao in the panel for promotion as circle inspector were not implemented.

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, principal secretary (home) Kumar Viswajit, Inspector general of police Mahesh Chandra Laddha and Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Mohan Rao on Wednesday appeared before the court in the contempt case.

When the DGP appeared before the court on Wednesday, Justice Devanand asked as to when they received the court orders. When the DGP said he will get the details from the officials, the court said officials should appear before the court with information.

Justice Devanand said because of the negligent attitude of some officials, the DGP was asked to appear before the court and asked the department to file a counter as to why the court order was not implemented.