Undavalli files implead plea
Published: 28th January 2021 07:37 AM | Last Updated: 28th January 2021 07:37 AM
VIJAYAWADA: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has sought directions from the High Court to the Centre to incur the entire cost of the Polavaram Irrigation Project as it was declared a national project.Arun Kumar filed a petition in the court to implead in the petition filed by former Congress MP KVP Ramachandra Rao three years ago seeking declaration of Polavaram project as a national project. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on March 17.