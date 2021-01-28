Undavalli files implead plea

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has sought directions from the High Court to the Centre to incur the entire cost of the Polavaram Irrigation Project as it was declared a national project.Arun Kumar filed a petition in the court to implead in the petition filed by former Congress MP KVP Ramachandra Rao three years ago seeking declaration of Polavaram project as a national project. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on March 17.