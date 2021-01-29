STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishna district police register bind over cases against history-sheeters

Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu has made it clear that steps are being taken to conduct panchayat elections in a peaceful manner. 

Published: 29th January 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 07:21 AM

M Ravindranath Babu

Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu has made it clear that steps are being taken to conduct panchayat elections in a peaceful manner.

 In an interaction with the mediapersons here on Thursday, Ravindranath Babu said that the panchayat elections will be conducted in four phases across the district and nominations for the first phase will begin on Friday. "We have identified 76 problematic places in 52 locations across the district. As a precautionary measure, bind over cases were registered against rowdy-sheeters," he said.

The SP said 2,200 police personnel would be deployed for the smooth conduct of the panchayat elections in four phases. A DSP rank official has been appointed to monitor the election procedure 24x7 and a toll free number 8332983792 was set up, he added.

Comments

