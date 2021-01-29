STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Man poses as IAS officer, cons 10 job aspirants in Vijayawada for post of 'Motor Vehicle Inspector'

Official sources said that one person by name Mohammed Saifuddin, a resident of Wynchipet, approached the Transport Commissioner Office after which the matter came to light.

Published: 29th January 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud

Representational image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A case was filed against a few youths who produced fake appointment orders for the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) post.

Official sources said that one person by name Mohammed Saifuddin, a resident of Wynchipet, approached the Transport Commissioner Office here on Thursday along with an appointment order for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector, said to have been issued by Section Officer, General Administration Department, with the approval of Chief Secretary Adityanath Das. 

After examining the document, it was found that the order was fake, as the Chief Secretary does not give any appointment orders to any government post. There is no direct recruitment for the Motor Vehicle Inspector post in the Transport department.

As per the document produced by the individual, there are a total 10 candidates said to have been selected on merit basis for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector. After the officials inquired Mohammed Saifuddin, they came to know that one by name Surendra Kumar posing as IAS officer had issued this order.

He has collected Rs 2 lakh from each person. As part of the agreement between them, an amount of Rs 82,000 was given to Surendra Kumar on Thursday and a balance amount of Rs 1,18,000 shall be paid after joining.

A complaint has been lodged at the Krishna Lanka police station to investigate and take action under relevant sections of the IPC against those who produced fake documents and the kingpin in the racket.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Motor Vehicle Inspector Vijayawada job fraud Andhra Pradesh Transport Commissioner
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp