Man poses as IAS officer, cons 10 job aspirants in Vijayawada for post of 'Motor Vehicle Inspector'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A case was filed against a few youths who produced fake appointment orders for the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) post.

Official sources said that one person by name Mohammed Saifuddin, a resident of Wynchipet, approached the Transport Commissioner Office here on Thursday along with an appointment order for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector, said to have been issued by Section Officer, General Administration Department, with the approval of Chief Secretary Adityanath Das.

After examining the document, it was found that the order was fake, as the Chief Secretary does not give any appointment orders to any government post. There is no direct recruitment for the Motor Vehicle Inspector post in the Transport department.

As per the document produced by the individual, there are a total 10 candidates said to have been selected on merit basis for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector. After the officials inquired Mohammed Saifuddin, they came to know that one by name Surendra Kumar posing as IAS officer had issued this order.

He has collected Rs 2 lakh from each person. As part of the agreement between them, an amount of Rs 82,000 was given to Surendra Kumar on Thursday and a balance amount of Rs 1,18,000 shall be paid after joining.

A complaint has been lodged at the Krishna Lanka police station to investigate and take action under relevant sections of the IPC against those who produced fake documents and the kingpin in the racket.