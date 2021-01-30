STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two arrested in fake job racket, Rs 30,000 recovered

During inquiry, it was learnt that one of the victims Saifuddin received an order from a fake IAS officer who goes by the name Surendra Kumar. 

Published: 30th January 2021 09:45 AM

Fraud

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna Lanka police on Friday arrested Nokathoti Surendra Kumar (53) from Undavalli and P Swarna Kumar (46) from Mahanadu village for allegedly cheating 10 persons promising them jobs in the transport department. 

According to Krishna Lanka police, they received a complaint from the State transport department that unemployed youth approached them with the fake job orders for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) said to have been issued by section officer, General Administration Department with the approval of Chief Secretary Adityanath Das. 

During inquiry, it was learnt that one of the victims Saifuddin received an order from a fake IAS officer who goes by the name Surendra Kumar. Krishna Lanka police said that they recovered `30,000 from the two accused and a case under Sections 420, 471 and 468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Krishna Lanka police station. Further investigation is on.
 

