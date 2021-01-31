Metal detector gates to curb used ticket menace

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) arranged metal detector gates at the entrances of both `300 and `100 darshan tickets. The decision was taken following the incidents where outsiders and some temple staff are allegedly committing irregularities of selling the used darshan tickets to devotees causing loss to temple’s revenue.

According to sources in the temple, officials caught a gang which was found selling used `300 darshan tickets to the devotees near Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam a week ago. During inquiry, the accused confessed to their crime and told they procured the tickets from the temple staff.

When contacted, temple officials said the special entrances will keep a track of the devotees entering the sanctum sanctorum through the gates. This will also enable the revenue officials to count the number of tickets sold.

“We usually check tickets from the devotees and tear them into two — one will be handed over to the devotee and the other will remain with us. However, the tickets will be disposed of after the counting process. By collecting the torn tickets, the accused are gaining entry into the temple and selling them to the devotees who are unable to locate the ticket counters,” said temple EO MV Suresh Babu.